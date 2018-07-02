Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

Two Husqvarna models to be exclusively built at the Bajaj factory

by Leave a Comment

In addition to building several KTM models for export to international markets, Bajaj Auto’s factory at Chakan, near Pune, will soon start assembly of the Husqvarna-badged Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 motorcycles.

Bajaj Auto own a 48 per cent stake in KTM, and have been building several of the Austrian brand’s 125- to 390-cc machinery at their Chakan facility, for export around the world. Swedish marque Husqvarna is owned by KTM’s chief promoter Stefan Pierer and, in a move that further highlights the cooperation between KTM and Bajaj, global production of two Husqvarna models, the Vitpilen 401 and the Svartpilen 401, will be shifted from the KTM factory in Mattighofen, Austria, to the Bajaj factory at Chakan. Production is expected to start by late 2018 or early 2019 and, once underway, the Bajaj facility will be the only factory in the world to build these two bikes, and they will be exported from India to markets around the world.

We do not have any definite word on when we can expect the Husqvarna brand to be launched in India, although, with local production in the pipeline, we should expect extremely competitive pricing when these bikes do finally hit our market.

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Yamaha to make India global motorcycle hub
Motus MST Sport-Tourer Extraordinaire
Hero and Magneti Marelli inaugurate joint-development centre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap