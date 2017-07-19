TVS Zest 110 Himalayan Highs Season 3 Announced

TVS Motor Company have finally announced the third season of TVS Zest 110 Himalayan Highs. This exciting ride is scheduled to begin in early September for all riders. To participate, the riders will have to register by logging on to www.tvsscooty.com before 31 July. TVS Motor Company will be promoting their registration process through multiple digital and on-ground promotions.

After registration, TVS Motor Company will conduct multi-stage screening of riders which would cover medical health, personality, psychographic analysis, and motivational parameters. Selected riders will undergo a multi-terrain rider training programme, conducted by trained riders from TVS Racing.

In the first season, TVS motors and Bike India both saw solo rider Anam Hashim on her TVS Scooty Zest 110, who not only reached Khardung La successfully, but also became a role model for the other young riders. With the success of the first season, Season Two also had many participants and saw entries of both men and women, which saw the shortlisted riders go through a thorough screening and training programme before embarking on their epic ride.

Story: Richie Fernandes