TVS Victor in new matte colours



New Matte Series for the TVS Victor Premium Edition gets two new body colour and graphic options. The new colours include a matte blue share with white body graphics; and a matte silver with red stickers. Along with the new colours, the Victor Matte Series also gets chrome highlights on the visor and a dual tone beige-and-black seat with red stitching.

The first Premium Edition version of the TVS Victor was launched in September 2017, and the Matte Series are the latest addition to this limited edition range. Demand for matte coloured two-wheelers is on the rise lately, and the numerous matte colour options for the TVS Jupiter 110-cc scooter is a fine example of this.



As you might have guessed, there’s no mechanical changes to the TVS Victor Matte Series, as it continues to employ a 109.7 cc, 3-valve, single cylinder engine, tuned to deliver 9.5 PS and 9.4 Nm of torque; and comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

As before, you can opt for front disc or drum brake versions depending on your preference. Price for the TVS Victor Matte series begin at Rs. 55,890 (ex-showroom, Delhi).