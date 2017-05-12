TVS Team Up with MASESA to Enter Central America

India’s third largest motorcycle manufacturer, TVS Motor Company, have entered the Central American motorcycle and three-wheeler market. They have tied up with MASESA (Mayor Servicios Socieda Anonima), a Guatemala-based company that specialises in the commercialisation of motorcycles and three-wheelers in the Central American region.

TVS Motor Company are the second largest two-wheeler and three-wheeler exporter in India exporting to over 60 countries across Latin America, South-east Asia and the Middle East. TVS have four manufacturing plants, three of which are located in India and one in Indonesia. With the new MASESA partnership TVS hope to make a mark in the Central American two-wheeler market and establish a strong base in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica. In the first part of the alliance, five TVS showrooms will be established in the region, offering sales and service. In addition to these showrooms, products of TVS Motor Company will be available across the 500 dealers in the MASESA network.

TVS are currently looking at selling the following products in Central America:

Scooters – Scooty Zest 110 and Wego 110

Motorcycles – Star HLX 100/125, Sport 100 ES, Phoenix 125, Stryker 125 and the Apache range.

Three-wheeler – King DLX

This portfolio will be augmented with the Max 125 and the Neo 110 from the Indonesian market.

Story: Joshua Varghese