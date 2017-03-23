TVS Starts Exporting BMW Motorcycles

TVS’ partnership with the German automobile giant, BMW has finally borne fruit. The latest buzz is that TVS have begun shipping what seems to be the G 310 R and have announced major plans for the next financial year.

TVS Motor Company partnered with BMW in 2013 to develop motorcycles in the 250- to 500-cc category which would then be sold through their respective distribution networks. With the commencement of shipping, TVS have announced that they intend to invest Rs 350 crore in the next financial year towards capacity expansion and other aspects. They also aim to launch a new scooter and motorcycle in the 2017-18 year.

Since the G 310 R was developed on a common platform, questions were raised about the future of TVS Motor Company’s 310-cc motorcycle, the Akula. TVS responded by saying that the Akula was slated for release in the next financial year and they are yet to decide on a distribution model.

Story: Joshua Varghese