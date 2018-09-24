Bike India

TVS StaR City+ Launched with Synchronized Braking System

TVS StarCity gets sync brake system
Preparing for the festive season, TVS Motor Company have introduced a new variant of the TVS StaR City+ commuter with Synchronized Braking Technology and a new grey-black dual-tone colour.

The StaR City+ is the first 110-cc motorcycle in its class to offer the safety net of Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT). This is essentially a joint-braking system that engages the front and rear brake simultaneously, to improve braking and reduces the chances of skidding. (Also read: TVS Radeon 110-cc commuter launched)

The commuter continues to be powered by the 110-cc Ecothrust engine, with an output of 8.4 PS at 7,000 rpm and a torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm; and comes mated to a four-speed gearbox. The new variant also features TVS’ chrome 3D badge, dual-tone rear-view mirrors, a small visor, and a black grab rail. Apart from the new grey-black colour, the TVS StaR City+ is also available in black-red, black-blue, and red-black colour options and is priced at Rs.52,907 (ex-Showroom, Delhi).

