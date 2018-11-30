Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

TVS ‘Ride Of Honour’ Expedition Flagged Off

by Leave a Comment

TVS and Indian Army collaborate for women empowerment

TVS Motors Company’s ‘Ride of Honour’ was flagged off in Bhopal yesterday. The expedition is being conducted in association with the Indian Army and is meant to promote women’s empowerment and recruitment into the armed forces.

TVS and Indian Army collaborate for women empowerment

The TVS ‘Ride of Honour’ will see six army officers traveling a distance of 1,720 km in a period of 10 days covering six cities. All the riders will be riding the TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi 4V Race Edition 2.0 motorcycle (a name almost as long as the journey). The aim of the trip is to promote women in the army, hence, the team visiting training institutes of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers of the Indian Army. These institute visit will allow students to get a taste of women Army officers lives.

TVS and Indian Army collaborate for women empowerment

The flag-off was from Bhopal and will end in Secunderabad on the 7 December. The other cities that the team will visit are Indore, Vadodara, Mumbai, Pune, and Sholapur. The officers are from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), an arms and service branch of the Indian Army that provides technical advice to other units and conducts recovery operations during times of peace or war. The six women who will make the journey are Lieutenant Colonel Manmeet Kaur, Major R K Nirban, Major Gazelle Sareen, Major Deepti Bhat, Lieutenant K U Roji, and Lieutenant Priya Kashyap.

TVS and Indian Army collaborate for women empowerment

The ‘Ride of Honour’ by TVS and the Indian Army is in our opinion is a great initiative and we here at Bike India wish them a safe and happy journey.

Story: Zal Cursetji

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Honda reveals 2014 RC213V at Aragon
Distinguished Gentleman's Ride comes to India
250cc Kawasaki in the works?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap