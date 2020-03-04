TVS Racing to Debut in Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2020.

The factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, TVS Racing, have announced their participation in the Asia Road Racing Championship 2020.

The three-rider squad that TVS Racing have selected will include Jagan Kumar and KY Ahamed from India, and Vorapong Malahuan from Thailand. This announcement makes TVS the first Indian manufacturer to take part in the full season of the championship and also marks their debut in the International Road Racing Championship arena.

Jagan Kumar is an eight-time Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) winner and has been a part of TVS Racing from 2009. Riding along with him will be KY Ahamed, who has also put on great performances for TVS Racing since 2012. The team will also have Vorapong Malahuan from Thailand who has been racing since the age of 12 and has participated in numerous international and Thailand national racing championships, including the Asia Road Racing Championship over five times.

Commenting on the announcement, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, said “It’s a proud moment for us at TVS Motor Company to debut at ARRC for the entire season. TVS Racing has been setting benchmarks in the Indian motorsports arena, and now it is time for us to up the ante in the Asian championship, with a focus on road racing. We are happy to have on board Vorapong Malahuan, who has demonstrated exemplary performances in a plethora of International Road Racing championships, along with Jagan and Ahamed, who have shown immense grit at the Indian Road Racing circuit. I look forward to their camaraderie in the race, and wish them for a great performance in the championship.”

We wish the best of luck to all of the TVS Racing riders for the first race of the 2020 season that will take place between 6 and 8 March, 2020, at the Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia. The riders will participate in the Asia Production 250 (AP-250) category of the championship, using a race-spec TVS Apache RR 310, making it the only India manufactured motorcycle participating in the races.