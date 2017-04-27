TVS Phoenix 125 Discontinued; Victor 125 Incoming?

TVS Motor have discontinued the TVS Phoenix from the Indian market. The 125-cc commuter wasn’t selling as much as the company would have liked. Moreover, it didn’t make much sense for the company to invest further on the Phoenix to upgrade it from BS-III and meet the more stringent BS-IV norms.

However, TVS will continue to produce the Phoenix 125 in India as it still is more popular in some of the international markets. Currently, the bike is still listed on the company’s official websites, but we expect it to be removed from there in the near future.

Bike India contacted TVS Motor and this is what they had to say: “TVS Phoenix, premium executive deluxe 125-cc motorcycle from TVS Motor Company, will now be produced exclusively for export markets. There is quite a significant demand for TVS Phoenix in our export markets and the focus will be to meet this demand.”

Launched in India in 2012, TVS Phoenix 125 hoped to take the fight to segment leaders like the Honda CB Shine and Hero Glamour, but received a lukewarm response. Over the years the sales kept dwindling for the Phoenix, while its siblings like the TVS Victor managed to get a strong foothold in the 110-cc commuter segment. There’s a strong possibility that TVS Motor may launch a larger capacity TVS Victor, powered by a BS-IV ready 125-cc engine, since it is a stronger brand in the Indian market.