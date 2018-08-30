TVS Ntorq 125 – Too Cool to Ignore

The TVS Ntorq 125 has spent a few months in the Bike India garage. Here is what we found.

Ridden: 2,782 km

Like: Bluetooth connectivity, illuminated storage compartment, look

Dislike: Numerous plastic bits

Over the past few weeks, people have pulled up alongside me at traffic signals and cast admiring glances at the Ntorq. I particularly like the part where they look at the instrument console and blink a couple of times in surprise at the handsome, fully digital display.

In addition to its sporty look and a matching aural note, the Ntorq also scores points in terms of usability. The bar-end weights on the handlebar lend it a “motorcycle feel”, which is further complemented by a healthy torque band from the three-valve, 125-cc engine.

Life with the Ntorq thus far has been easy. A dedicated smartphone app connects to the scooter’s instrument console and has made a significant change in the way I commute, primarily because the console displays navigation instructions. Since the screen also displays caller names, I no longer have to stop by the roadside to check my mobile phone each time it rings.

Recently, as the odometer edged closer to 2,500 km, a few minor issues cropped up. All of them were related to the vibrations induced by the overlapping plastic bits on the bodywork. With the second service due soon, the throttle began getting stuck, refusing to roll back to idle once I let it go.

Post service, the Ntorq feels brand-new again with all the aforementioned issues have been taken care of. We are currently experiencing a fair bit of rain in Pune. Let us see if that gives rise to any new problems in the forthcoming months.

Story: Joshua Varghese