TVS Motor overtake Hero MotoCorp

TVS Motor have exceeded Hero MotoCorp in scooter sales as per the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The Chennai-based automaker TVS Motor sold a total of 249,077 units in April-June to become the second largest scooter seller in the country, the first being Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI). Hero MotoCorp sold 209,790 units, which makes it third in sales.

The first quarter April-June saw TVS motor grow at a progressive rate of 35.51% compared to last year’s first quarter (183,805 units). On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp saw a decline of sales by 0.51%.

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President – Marketing (Scooters), TVS Motor Company said, “To keep the growth momentum going, we have exciting plans lined up in the scooter segment. The Company recently introduced fresh colours for both TVS WEGO and TVS Jupiter with the latter offering the most colour selections in the entire scooter segment. We have also launched a new matte colour series for TVS Scooty Zest 110 and new colours for TVS Scooty Pep+ as well. Additionally, we will be launching an all-new new scooter this fiscal.”

Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra Two Wheelers are the only two companies, which saw a decline in sales during the first three months of the new financial year.

Story: Aahil Akkalkotkar