TVS Launch Radeon; New 110-cc Commuter

TVS Radeon launched in India

TVS have launched another new bike this, augmenting their ranks with a new 110-cc commuter. Christened the ‘Radeon’, TVS claim that the motorcycle is a robustly-built product and will find itself a home among consumers who are in the market for a strong and durable motorcycle. At Rs 48,400 (ex-showroom), it does seem like a stylish option in the commuter segment.

The overall styling of the motorcycle appears to be less in line with what has been the traditional imaged for a commuter. The flat, brown seat flows in a rather straight line towards the tail of the motorcycle, complementing TVS’ claim that the Radeon has one of the most spacious seats in its segment. The fuel tank has a design that echoes neo-classic motorcycles that are all the rage these days, and features additional support for the rider’s knee. Other style elements like the gold-encased engine and black alloy wheels further add to this commuter’s visual appeal.

Powering the motorcycle is a 110-cc, air-cooled engine that churns out 8.4 PS at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine is nestled in a tubular steel chassis. The Radeon then has the same engine and underpinnings as the Star City+. To up the ante in the braking department, the Radeon comes equipped with synchronized braking technology.

Colour options comprise white, beige, purple, and black. TVS are also providing a five-year warranty.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

