Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

TVS Jupiter Sales Catching Up to Honda Activa’s

by Leave a Comment

New marketing campaign launched to celebrate TVS Jupiter's sales milestone and award

TVS Jupiter achieves astronomical sales figures. This milestone and a prestigious award have earned the scooter a new marketing campaign – “Taaro Se Bhi Kahin Upar”. It celebrates the 25 lakh units sold and the Most Appealing Executive Scooter award. The latter was awarded by J.D. Power 2018 Two-Wheeler Automotive Product Execution & Layout (2WAPEAL) study. The campaign will include print, digital film, and a television commercial featuring Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan.

TVS claim that the Jupiter is also the fastest scooter to reach the 10 lakh-sales mark; within a span of just 30 months following its launch. Launched in 2013, the Jupiter is available in four variants; base, ZX, ZX Disc, and Jupiter Classic.

The scooter is powered by a 109.7-cc engine that produces 8 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 8 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Colour choices are Royal Wine, Matte Blue, Stallion Brown, Titanium Grey, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White, and Mystic Gold.

The success of the Jupiter has encouraged the manufacturer to explore the premium scooter segment as well, with the Ntorq 125. A move that currently looks to be paying dividends. TVS may not be resting on their laurels though, because there are rumours that a larger Ntorq is in the works too. With all that’s going on, it appears that TVS are gunning for a larger share of the highly competitive scooter market in India.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

All or Nothing: The Bonneville Salt Flats documentary
KTM 390 Duke Midnight Black out!
KTM RC Cup in the UK

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap