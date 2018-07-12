TVS Jupiter Sales Catching Up to Honda Activa’s

TVS Jupiter achieves astronomical sales figures. This milestone and a prestigious award have earned the scooter a new marketing campaign – “Taaro Se Bhi Kahin Upar”. It celebrates the 25 lakh units sold and the Most Appealing Executive Scooter award. The latter was awarded by J.D. Power 2018 Two-Wheeler Automotive Product Execution & Layout (2WAPEAL) study. The campaign will include print, digital film, and a television commercial featuring Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan.

TVS claim that the Jupiter is also the fastest scooter to reach the 10 lakh-sales mark; within a span of just 30 months following its launch. Launched in 2013, the Jupiter is available in four variants; base, ZX, ZX Disc, and Jupiter Classic.

The scooter is powered by a 109.7-cc engine that produces 8 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 8 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Colour choices are Royal Wine, Matte Blue, Stallion Brown, Titanium Grey, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White, and Mystic Gold.

The success of the Jupiter has encouraged the manufacturer to explore the premium scooter segment as well, with the Ntorq 125. A move that currently looks to be paying dividends. TVS may not be resting on their laurels though, because there are rumours that a larger Ntorq is in the works too. With all that’s going on, it appears that TVS are gunning for a larger share of the highly competitive scooter market in India.

Story: Joshua Varghese