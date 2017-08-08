TVS Jupiter ‘Classic Edition’ Launched

TVS have launched a variant called the Classic Edition of their popular scooter, the Jupiter, and it is priced at Rs 55,266 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At first glance, the overall design of the scooter hints at an old-school approach, retro-styled approach. As such, it appears that the Classic Edition will go up against the classic Vespas and Yamaha’s retro-modern Fascino. While the Jupiter is priced much lower than the Vespas, there could be a close fight with the Fascino.

Perhaps the most noticeable addition to the scooter would be the windshield which was not offered previously. Combined with the full chrome mirrors and the Sunlit Ivory body colour, it does pull off a classic look. Other features to aid visual appeal include Classic Edition decals, dual-tone seat and classic-looking dials. Another stand-out feature on the Classic Edition is a cushioned backrest for the pillion, a feature that is somewhat unique to this segment.

Under the fancy clothing, the engine remains the same, churning out 8 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 8 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The TVS Jupiter continues to be offered with the convenience of USB charging and the safety of Sync Braking System (SBS). The price difference between the standard Jupiter and the Classic Edition is minimal, so it will be interesting to see how the Indian scooter market responds to this design approach from TVS.

Story: Joshua Varghese