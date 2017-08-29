TVS Himalayan Highs Season 3 finalists announced



TVS Motor has shortlisted ten women and two men to ride the TVS Zest 110 all the way up to the Himalayas



These 12 lucky riders will embark on a journey to the Himalayas, astride TVS Zest 110-cc scooters, in the third episode of the ‘Himalayan Highs’. Last year Season Two of Himalayan Highs witnessed eleven women riders securing a place in the India Book of Records for being the first women-only group to scale the mighty Khardung La on 110-cc scooters.

TVS Motor Company kicked off the selection process for Himalayan Highs Season Three earlier this year and is said to have received over one lakh inquiries. For the last two years this adventure expedition was only restricted to women riders, however, this year it received many applications from men as well and two of them have been shortlisted for the ride.



The process was equally grueling with multiple rounds of evaluation that focused on physical health and psychological resilience to brave the odds that nature throws as a part and parcel of such rides. The shortlisted riders were provided with safety and riding training from experts including people from TVS Racing team.

Commenting on this occasion, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Zest 110, Himalayan Highs is fast-evolving into a landmark event finding its place into the annual riding calendar of enthusiasts as well as aspirants. We are delighted to include both men and women riders this year. These are extraordinary young people who will discover the complete extent of their power and that of their machines on this journey of a lifetime.”

Himalayan Highs SeasonThree, will commence in the first week of September 2017 with the flag-off taking place at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.