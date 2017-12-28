TVS Dazz Spotted Testing in Hosur

From these pictures, it seems like TVS are gearing up to introduce another option along with their popular Zest model in the 110-cc space. They were shot by eagle-eyed Bike India reader, A.Anbudasan, from Hosur. Previously showcased at Auto Expo 2016, the Dazz is currently being sold in overseas markets like Indonesia.

In the Indonesian market, the Dazz is offered in both carburetted and fuel-injected versions. TVS haven’t shed light on an India launch but with Auto Expo coming up, this could change.

The Dazz is powered by a 109.65-cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 8.35 PS at 7,500 rpm in the carburetted version and 8.7 PS at 7,500 rpm in the fuel-injected offering. Peak torque figures are 8.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm in the carburetted and fuel-injected versions respectively. The suspension set-up features a telescopic fork at the front and a single shock-absorber at the rear. Braking is handled by a single disc at the front and a drum unit at the rear.

The Dazz will also come equipped with 14-inch wheels. Do you think TVS are likely to finally introduce the Dazz in the Indian market? We sure hope so.

Story: Joshua Varghese