TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With A-RT Slipper Clutch Launched

The TVS Apache RTR 200 line gets a new variant, this time with an ‘Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch’. The new variant bears a ‘Race Edition 2.0’ moniker and is available across RTR 200 4V, RTR 200 Fi4V, and RTR 200 4V ABS models. They are priced at Rs 95,185, Rs 1.08 lakh, and Rs 1.09 lakh respectively, all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

We rode the Apache RTR 200 4V race-spec motorcycle during the previous year’s racing season, and we feel that the addition of a slipper clutch will improve the motorcycle’s ability as a track tool. In addition to precise gear shifts using minimal effort, TVS claim that the A-RT Slipper Clutch reduces the clutch force required for up-shifts by 22 per cent and also gets rid of wheel-hopping during high-speed down-shifts.

The Race Edition 2.0 is quite a looker due to its new race-inspired graphics. TVS also claim that the new fly-screen will improve the motorcycle’s aerodynamics. With the exception of the slipper clutch, the motorcycle remains the same mechanically. The 197.75-cc engine continues to produce 20.5 PS (carburetted variant) at 8,500 rpm and 21 PS (fuel-injected variant) at 8,500 rpm, and a peak torque of 18.1 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

TVS also announced that the EFI and ABS variants of the Race Edition 2.0 will only be available at select dealerships.

