TVS Apache RR 310 Price Hiked

The TVS Apache RR 310 was launched in India less than four months ago at an attractive price of Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom). With ample style and power figures to match, it is safe to say that the Apache RR 310 made it on to many wish lists. With the price hike, will it remain on those lists?

This product of TVS’ collaboration with BMW Motorrad will now cost you Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom); almost 20 grand more than its launch price. TVS claim that the motorcycle’s design is inspired by a shark and we feel that it has the handling prowess to honour the marine predator’s agility. Powering the motorcycle is a 312.2-cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Even after the increase in price, the Apache RR 310 remains more accessible than its arch rival, the KTM RC 390; now by Rs 12,000 to be precise.

Having doubts about whether the motorcycle is still value-for-money after the price hike? Our editor, Aspi Bhathena, rode the motorcycle at the racetrack in Chennai. Take a look at his first ride review, here.

Story: Joshua Varghese