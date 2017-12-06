TVS Apache RR 310 Launched in India

After what seems like ages, TVS have finally launched one of their most hotly anticipated products yet, the Apache RR 310, starting from Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS claim that they built the Apache RR 310 based on five principles; performance, outstanding riding dynamics, signature design, aerodynamics, and high quality. Let’s take a look at what TVS’s largest-displacement production motorcycle is made of.

The Apache RR 310 is the fruit of a collaboration with the German giants, BMW Motorrad, and from the looks of it, it is quite the tempting fruit. At a standstill, the motorcycle’s sharp design looks purpose-built to cut through air as quickly as possible and echoes TVS Racing’s rich heritage spanning 35 years. The air scoops under the Bi-LED projector headlamps further accentuate the ‘Ultimate Track Weapon’ look (TVS have stated that the scoops help in directing the air towards the engine to aid cooling). The RR 310 looks nothing short of ravishing in its red paint job. The white racing stripes running down the length of the motorcycle only adds to its appeal.

TVS are proud of the RR 310’s aerodynamic design because they claim that it has helped them achieve best-in-class coefficient of drag. Additionally, they also revealed that this design directs hot air away from the engine and the racer.

Beneath all the glamour, the motorcycle is powered by a reverse-inclined DOHC, 312.2-cc single-cylinder, four-valve, fuel-injected engine. This mill churns out 34 PS at 9,700 rpm, and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. TVS also claim that the RR 310 has the best-in-class acceleration and top speed; dismissing 0-60 km/h in 2.93 seconds and hitting up to 160 km/h.

The motorcycle features a trellis frame which TVS claim contributes to its best-in-class power-to-weight ratio. The suspension department is handled by race-tuned KYB equipment; an inverted cartridge telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking duties are managed by one disc each at the front and the rear (300-mm and 240-mm respectively), assisted by dual-channel ABS (offered as standard). The 17-inch wheels are wrapped in Michelin Street Sport rubber. With a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres, the motorcycle tips the scales at 169.5 kg. TVS revealed that one of the reasons they have been able to achieve this weight is due to the use of lightweight performance components.

The Apache RR 310’s instrument cluster is mounted vertically. The all-digital ‘On-board Race Computer’ boasts of features like lap timing, gear shift indicator, and race diagnostics in addition to the regular features like speedometer, tachometer, and odometer. The motorcycle is currently available in two colours; Racing Red and Sinister Black.

TVS have also announced the ‘RR Cup’, a racing championship featuring race-spec RR 310s spread over select countries. The motorcycle looks phenomenal on paper and the promise of a racing championship further spikes our interest in how things are going to unfold. Watch out for a first-ride review soon.

Story: Joshua Varghese