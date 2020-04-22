Trumph Motorcycles India Customer Care During Lockdown

Triumph are looking out for their customers during the current COVID-19 pandemic by extending warranties, deferring the expected BS6 price hike and reworking service schedules.

In a statement released by Triumph Motorcycles India yesterday, the British marque assured us that warranties and extended warranties of motorcycles due to expire between 20th March and 3rd May will now be extended until 30th June. Additionally, delays in scheduled servicing of bikes during the lockdown period will not affect warranties, provided customers get their vehicles serviced within 30 days of the lockdown being lifted.

Shoeb Farooq, General Manager at Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd had this to say; “Triumph Motorcycles has decided to defer the upcoming BS6 price increase amidst the current difficult and unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We also understand that our customers would have been concerned with their motorcycle warranties expiring in March and April and services lapsing in the lockdown period, hence to ease their concerns we’ve decided to extend the expiring warranties until 30th June 2020 and any lapsed periodic maintenance during the lockdown will not impact warranty as long as the customer gets it done within a month of the lockdown opening. At the back end, we are preparing our dealerships to handle any increased service volume post the lockdown and we’ve put processes in place to ensure a smooth customer experience. These are trying times and as a brand, we want to offer as much support to our customers as possible”.

Furthermore, the expected price bump of Triumph’s BS6 Modern Classic range has now been deferred to July 2020. The Modern Classics are Triumph’s highest selling models and include the Street Twin, Street Scrambler, Thruxton, Speed Twin, Speedmaster, and the entire Bonneville Range.