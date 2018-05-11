Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx Launched in India

Triumph Motorcycles India have introduced the big Tiger, the 1200 XC X , at Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom. The Tiger 1200 XCx is the first variant of the 1,215-cc adventure tourer that has made its way here, after its reveal at the EICMA last November.

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx, to take its full name, is the new avatar of the larger Tiger family, sporting the 1,215-cc three-cylinder motor. There have been over 100 changes made, including revisions to the engine, the addition of a slew of electronic rider aids such as traction control and cornering ABS, five riding modes, as well as more contemporary equipment, such as the LED lighting with daytime lights, the full-colour TFT information display, and electrically-adjustable screen. The bike is now five kg lighter than its predecessor. There are also over 50 different accessories on offer. Like its 800-cc sibling, the 1200 also gets a familiar variant structure. There are now the off-road/adventure oriented XC range and the more urban-biased XR series: XR, XR X , XR T , XR X Low, XC X , and XC A .

Among the biggest changes are those made to the engine. The 1,215-cc, 12-valve DOHC, fuel-injected in-line three now produces 141 PS at 9,350 rpm with a peak torque of 122 Nm at 7,600 rpm, and is harnessed by a ride-by-wire system and a six-speed hydraulically-assisted, torque-assist wet multi-plate clutch via shaft final drive. A single-sided swingarm holds the rear wheel. Key mechanicals for the XC X launched here are 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel that have tubeless tyres, 120/70 R19 front and 170/60 R17 rear. A WP 48-mm USD front fork with electronically adjustable damping and 190-mm travel handles suspension duties up front, with a WP monoshock sporting electronically-adjustable, semi-active damping and automatic preload adjustment with 193-mm travel. Braking duties see twin 305-mm front discs with radial Brembo four-piston calipers, a 282-mm disc with a Nissin twin-piston sliding caliper at the rear, and switchable cornering ABS. There are five riding modes on the XCX: Road, Off-road, Off-Road Pro, Sport, and Rain.

The Tiger 1200 XC X has a kerb weight of 248 kg. It retains the large 20-litre tank. Seat height is adjustable 20 millimetres; between 835 and 855 mm. We expect to see more variants launch in the near future.

Story: Jim Gorde