Triumph team up with California Superbike School in India yet again

This is the third consecutive year that Triumph have provided the CSS coaches with motorcycles during the India training sessions

The premier riding academy that has a presence across the world, California Superbike School have been hosting training sessions in India since 2010. And, for the last three years the CSS coaches have been riding Triumph motorcycles while instructing the students, courtesy Triumph Motorcycles India. This initiative points to how Triumph are contributing to safer riding in the country, as well as promoting motorsport. CSS have a presence in 27 countries, and trains enthusiastic motorcyclists in safe and responsible riding habits, for both the track and the street.

Vimal Sumbly, MD at Triumph Motorcycles India attended one of the training sessions this year, and said, “We are extremely excited to see CSS growing and motorsports gaining ground here in India. Owning a powerful bike is becoming popular in the country so it is imperative that we provision for the appropriate skill sets to keep owners safe while they make the most of their motorcycles. I personally feel this is an ideal training school for any motorcycle enthusiast because it prepares you for the track and for the street.”

TT Siddharth, a motorcycle enthusiast and entrepreneur who, along with his father TT Varadarajan, is responsible for bringing CSS to India had this to say, “Enthusiasm among participants has been exceptionally high. We recently conducted two separate sessions both of which were completely booked. Riders personally come up to us and shared how CSS has improved their riding techniques. I would like to extend a very warm thanks to Triumph Motorcycles for supporting us in this special endeavour.”