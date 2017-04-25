Triumph Motorcycles’ Summer Carnival Underway

Triumph have announced a ‘Summer Carnival’ from April 21-30. The carnival has been gathering momentum and looks promising for people in the market for a Triumph motorcycle.

The carnival aims to supply a buffet of options to Triumph’s existing clientele and new customers as well. With deals ranging from a steal on the exchange of an old motorcycle to up to 50 per cent discount on official Triumph clothing and accessories, there is something to please all kinds of customers. In addition to these offers, they also have 100 per cent financing options, low interest rates and attractive exchange values. Triumph dealers across the country are accepting motorcycles that have a displacement of 500 cc and above. Customers have already successfully exchanged motorcycles like the Harley-Davidson Street 750, old Triumph Street Triples and Bonnevilles, and a couple of Royal Enfields.

Managing Director of Triumph Motorcycles India, Vimal Sumbly, said, “We at Triumph Motorcycles want to encourage our customers upgrade to Euro IV-compliance as seamlessly as possible. The offers and discounts at the summer carnival will hopefully lead us to a greener riding community and an increased awareness.”

Story: Joshua Varghese