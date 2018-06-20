Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

Triumph Motorcycles India to Kick Off Tiger Trails Spiti 2.0

by Leave a Comment

The second edition of the Triumph Tiger Trails to kick off in July

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles is about to kick off their second edition of its Tiger Trails to Spiti with a four day adventure.

This year the trails will have 15 Tiger owners traversing the Spiti landscape, with a focus on safety, camaraderie, and correct techniques for adventure riding. The goal is to have a ride-cum training program to help customers explore the entire gamut of capabilities that the brand’s Tiger range offers. (Also read: First Ride Triumph Tiger XRt and XCa: The Tiger in the Hills)

The second edition of the Triumph Tiger Trails to kick off in July

Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India said, “The Triumph Tiger has been pivotal in building the adventure riding category and culture in India and is currently the market leader within this fast-growing segment. As the pioneer in this category, we have recently introduced the all new Tiger 800 and the Tiger 1200. With its state-of-the-art features and rider focused technology the new Tigers are suited for both on and off-road riding, ensuring superb stability and control. The Tiger Trails welcomes active riders who already travel extensively but also seek to make the most of their Tigers. We will be working on more of these curated programmes to further our commitment to building a safe riding culture in India, and to promote the spirit of adventure in the country.”

The second edition of the Triumph Tiger Trails to kick off in July

The four day event starts from Shimla on the 22nd of July and concludes on the 27th July in Manali. The Spiti route will have a number of different challenges and varied terrain, forcing the riders to adapt their riding styles accordingly. Each day the riders would be travelling between 110 – 210 kms or five to eight hour rides depending on the day’s stage. Back-up vehicles with the works, from medical kits and radio communication to mechanics and spare parts will be available at all times.

Actor Amit Sadh, who will also partake in the journey, said, “I have ridden the Triumph Tiger regularly, but nothing beats riding it in the mountains and off-road trails, and that is what a Tiger is exactly meant for. I am looking forward to be a part of this training for the second time, not just because it will further improve my riding skills but will also give me some much needed me-time in one of the most beautiful parts of the country.”

The second edition of the Triumph Tiger Trails to kick off in July

The trails will be preceded by a five day off-road training programme to prepare the riders for the expedition. The pre-expedition training programme will be led by Triumph’s chief off-road trainer, Vijay Parmar, founder of the Rally Raid de Himalaya. We too have participated in a training session by Vijay Parmar, to read about our experience, click here.

Triumph Motorcycles India are celebrating 900 Tiger models sold in the country and with number like that we would like to think that the Tiger Trails event will probably grow in interest and participation.

Story: Zal Cursetji

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Video: Harlem Shake Superbike Edition
Ducati begins Pannigale 1199 Superleggera production
ChemChina buys Pirelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap