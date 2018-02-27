Triumph launch the Bonneville Speedmaster in India

The British marque, Triumph, have added a cruiser to their Bonneville range of modern classics – the new Speedmaster.

Based on Triumph’s successful Bonneville platform, the Speedmaster brings the Bobber’s 1,200-cc in-line twin and tubular steel frame back together, this time in a laid-back, arms-wide, feet-forward stance. The liquid-cooled engine makes 77 PS at 6,100 rpm and 106 Nm at 4,000 rpm, and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The bike features KYB suspension at both ends, two 320-mm discs and Brembo twin-piston calipers up front and a Nissin single-pot set-up at the rear. It is also endowed with ride-by-wire throttle, two riding modes, ABS, traction control, and cruise control.

Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director at Triumph Motorcycles India had this to say: “With the Speedmaster, your motorcycle will not just be your trusty, beloved ride, but also the accessory that redefines your individual style. And what’s more, the Speedmaster, like all Triumph offerings, comes without compromise to quality, efficiency, and safety. Featuring in the Classic Cruiser category, this product showcases the changing world of motorcycling. Our goal is not just to dominate the market but to continue upgrading the entire biking experience in India. We will further strengthen this category over time, and continue to deliver The Ride that Triumph is known for.

This Speedmaster fits perfectly into the cruiser mould, with its long and low profile, fat tyres on 16-inch spoked wheels, wide 705-mm-high seat, and single-pod instruments. Priced at Rs 11,11,500 (ex-showroom), this British motorcycle is well set to take on our cruiser market, one dominated by American brands thus far.