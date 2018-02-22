Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Launch on 27 February



We have received conformation that the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster launch date is 27 February 2018. The brand had already unveiled their new classic-cruiser based on the Bonneville platform at the 2018 India Bike Week, and now the bike’s launch is imminent.

The Speedmaster shares its chassis, wheels and engine with its Bobber sibling, however, the LED headlamp, two-up seat arrangement, beach bars, and suspension set up are all-new for this model. The 1200-cc High Torque engine produces 77 PS at 6,100 rpm and 106 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, and it is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a torque-assist clutch. The bike also comes with ride-by-wire, cruise control, ABS and traction control.

The Bonneville Speedmaster also comes with more than 130 customisation options including the likes of a large windscreen and ape-hanger bars. There’s no official word on the price yet, but we expect it to carry a sticker of Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom). If you’re wondering what the Speedmaster is like to ride, we’ve got you covered. You can catch our in-depth ride-review from California’s gorgeous Pacific Coast in the March issue of Bike India, so keep an eye out for that. Track our Facebook and Twitter handles, and watch this space for all the information from the launch event on 27 February as well.