Triumph Bonneville Bobber priced at Rs 9.09 lakh in India



Triumph India has launched the retro-styled Triumph Bonneville Bobber in India.



Based on the Triumph Bonneville T120 the Bobber has been launched at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This is the fifth addition to the company’s popular Modern Classic range of motorcycles.



Like the Bonneville T120, the new Bobber also comes with a 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. However, the motor has been tuned differently on the Bobber and along with a few electronic updates and a new dual air filter design gives the new bike a more torque-y character with 77 PS and 106 Nm of torque. So, now it produces more low-end power and torque as compared to the T120. Other features such as ride-by-wire, torque-assist clutch, riding modes, traction control and ABS are carried forward on the Bobber too.

The biggest USP of the Triumph Bobber is its retro styling. Unlike the Bonneville series’ old-school, true bred ’60s British design, the Bobber takes its inspiration from American bobber motorcycle culture which was a rage in the US in early 1900s. So the Bobber gets a new chassis, cage-type swingarm and a hard-tail which appears to be without a rear suspension. Whereas, a monoshock is nicely tucked underneath a cool looking solo seat, and the latter is adjustable to suit your built.



Adding tones of attitude to the new Triumph Bonneville Bobber are small design features like the flat handlebar with bar-end mirrors, shorter front fork and a slashed-cut exhaust which complete the classic bobber theme.

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber has the right attitude and style quotient for motorcycle enthusiasts who are looking for a lifestyle produce and what to standout from the cruiser bikes. The Bobber is available in four colour options in India, red, green & silver, iron grey, and black.