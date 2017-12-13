Total Launch ‘Hi-Perf’ – New Range of Lubricant for Two-wheelers

Total are a renowned French multinational integrated oil and gas company, and one among the seven ‘Supermajor’ oil companies worldwide. For motorcycle racing enthusiasts, Total are best known as the lubricant partner of 2017 FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) Moto2 World Champion, Franco Morbidelli.

Bringing forth all that racing expertise, Total’s Indian chapter have launched a new range of lubricant called ‘Hi-Perf’, catering exclusively to the two-wheeler segment. Total claim that Hi-Perf protects the engine from events like sudden braking, frequent gear changes, heavy clutch usage and other actions typically made by bikers that put the engine under strain.

Commenting on the launch, Dilip Vaswani, Chairman and Managing Director, Total Oil India Pvt Ltd said, “With an increasing demand for greater mobility along with rising disposable income, there is significant growth opportunity for two-wheeler segment in India, which has recently surpassed even that of China. At Total, we believe that innovation and sustainability are the pivotal drivers of growth in this segment and our products and offerings stand true to this.”

Story: Joshua Varghese