The Race of Champions to be held at World Ducati Week

Ducasti and motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world are preparing to converge upon Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the 2018 World Ducati Week, from 20 to 22 July. Thousands of bikers and their machinery will be gathered at the venue to share their love of fast motorcycles, and the highlight of the event is sure to be The Race of Champions. Top Ducati racers, past and present, will line up for a complete race weekend, with practice and qualifying sessions before they take to the grid to do battle aboard a special edition of the new Panigale V4 S.

The 12-rider grid will include current MotoGP stars Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo, Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller, WSBK riders Chaz Davies and Marco Melandri, and the now-retired, three-time WSBK Champion, Troy Bayliss. It will be awesome to see how past and present Ducati racers stack up against each other on identical machines, and we think it is a great job by Ducati, organising this unique event at the tenth WDW.

If you wish to attend the World Ducati Week 2018, passes can be bought online at wdw.ducati.com