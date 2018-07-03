Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

The New Updates On The Honda Activa 125

The Honda Activa 125 has gotten a few new updates and features.

Honda have updated their Activa 125 this year and it is basically aimed at making life easier for customers who buy it.

The scooter now comes with LED headlamps along with position lamp, a digital analogue metre now with an eco-speed indicator for the fuel-conscious, and you also get a seat-open button for when convenience rather than convention is the call of the day. Another new feature introduced in the Activa 125 is a three-step adjustable suspension.

The Activa still retains a range of features like telescopic front suspension, optional front disc brake, 12-inch front wheel and a mobile charging socket under the seat. The engine remains the same too, which is a 124.9-cc HET engine making 8.5 PS and 10.5 Nm of torque. This engine has the distinction of being the first Bharat Stage-IV compliant one in this segment.

There are six colours to choose from – red, blue, white, black, grey and silver – however, their official names are a bit more flashy. The scooter, a favourite amongst many, is available at a price of Rs 64,007 for the disc brake variant, there are two variants without a front disc brake where the only difference is the addition of alloy wheels. Prices are Rs 61,558 with alloy wheels, and Rs 59,621 without.

