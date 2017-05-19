Ten Things You Must Know About the 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800

This middleweight streetfighter will soon join its litre-class cousin in the Indian market. We recently rode the bike in Italy and will be bringing you a detailed ride report in the June issue of Bike India; until then, here’s what you need to know.

The 2017 Brutale 800 gets the same engine as the outgoing bike, but with fresh internals.

The compact triple makes 110 PS and 83 Nm of torque, with the bulk of this torque now available as low as 5,500 rpm. The meaty midrange is courtesy the new intake and exhaust cams, as well as new pistons and exhaust system that also ensure that torque is delivered without delay.

It is extremely easy to ride.

MV’s ride-by-wire system is perfectly tuned to convert the rider’s right wrist movements to forward drive without any abrupt surprises. We loved the smooth response and how it makes this powerful machine seem friendly and unintimidating, while a slipper clutch keeps everything in hand even after an enthusiastic downshift or two. This bike is slightly longer than the outgoing Brutale 800.

The boffins at MV Agusta decided the further refine the chassis of the bike, and have slightly increased the rake and trail on the new bike. The result is a 20-mm longer wheelbase and a more stable motorcycle. Riders will benefit from the latest iteration of MVICS.

MV Agusta’s suite of rider assistance software, the Motor Vehicle Integrated Control System (MVICS) gives the rider the safety net of several electronic aids, including an eight-level traction control system, three levels of ABS and adjustable riding modes. We still get that beautiful slash-cut triple exhaust.

With Euro 4 compliance of the highest importance, many manufacturers have been forced to adorn their bikes with large, ungainly exhaust cans, which add quite some weight and take away from the overall design of the bike. MV Agusta have managed to retain the gorgeous trio of pipes that peek out from behind the pillion footrest, and are a distinguishing character of their three-cylinder bikes.

All-new digital dash.

The previous iteration Brutale 800 already had a full-digital dash, but the new model trades this in for a larger rectangular unit that packs in a lot more info, and features a unique horizontal tachometer.

No clutch required!

MV Agusta’s Electronically Assisted Shift system does away with having to use the clutch once underway, allowing riders to shift up or down without worrying about their left hand. Unmistakeable new headlight design.

The droopy headlight on the 2017 Brutale 800 is encircled by LED DRLs that give it a unique signature when viewed head-on. Drivers and riders up ahead will be quick to get out of the way when they see that white halo in their mirrors.

Sticky tyres to attack the twisties.

The Brutale 800 comes shod with the latest road-going sporty tyres from Pirelli, the Diablo Rosso III, in 120/70 and 180/55 sizes on 17-inch wheels. Grip should never be an issue. The three-cylinder naked middleweight segment is about to heat up.With the introduction of the Brutale 800 to the Indian market we’re definitely going to see it go up against the only established player in the segment, the Triumph Street Triple. With the new Street Triple 765 due to hit showrooms at around the same time as the Brutale 800, we see a fight brewing. Stay tuned for more.

