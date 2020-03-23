Ten Discontinued Bikes for April

With new legislation setting in, here are 10 discontinued bikes from India’s leading manufacturers.

Come April, BS VI will be in full effect and while some manufacturers are still waiting to announce their complete BS VI line-up, there are some discontinued bikes that will most certainly not make it to the BS VI list. Well, at least not in the near future.

Honda Cliq, Navi and CBR250R

First on the list of discontinued bikes is the Cliq. It was launched as a scooter that was best suited for rural roads. This little oddball from Honda may not make a comeback in a BS VI avatar. The Cliq is powered by a 109-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 8.04 hp and a peak torque of 8.94 Nm.

The Honda Navi created a niche for itself in the Indian market with its monkey-bike dimensions, gearless convenience and a long list of accessories. If you have always wanted one, this is your chance to get one brand new because this discontinued two-wheeler does not have plans to return any time soon.

After the CBR150R became a discontinued bike when the BS IV norms kicked in, the CBR250R became the entry-level sport bike from Honda. Throughout its long tenure in India, the CBR250R has received a few upgrades and cosmetic touch-ups now and then. However, without any significant mechanical changes, it is the oldest 250 single around. While it appears that Honda are not scaling this model up to BS VI norms right away, its popularity in India may just be enough for them to reconsider. If they do bring in the new model, we also hope they bring the manic CBR250RR as well.

Royal Enfield Bullet 500, Classic 500, Thunderbird 500

This may be a big blow for some hardcore Royal Enfield enthusiasts. The manufacturer recently announced that they are axing the 500-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder Unit Construction Engine (UCE). That means three models will join the discontinued bike list; the Bullet 500, the Classic 500 and the Thunderbird 500. While the 500s are on their way out, their legacy will be carried forward by their respective 350-cc siblings.

Suzuki Hayabusa GSX-1300R

“What?!” is an understandable reaction but it is true. The last of the ‘Busas was sold off recently and the future looks bleak for this icon of the motorcycling world. The legendary Hayabusa entered the scene to dethrone the formidable Honda CBR1100XX Super Blackbird and it has achieved cult status in the heart of motorcyclists since then; earning a permanent spot on the poster wall for some enthusiasts. Suzuki’s silence and the lack of a global model yet have led us to fear the worst. This may be the end of the line for the great ‘Busa as we know it. We would sure like to see this motorcycle excuse itself from the line of discontinued bikes and join Suzuki’s ranks once again. Fingers crossed.

Yamaha Saluto, Fazer25, YZF-R3

Yamaha’s discontinued bikes include the Saluto range, the Fazer25 and the YZF-R3. Both 110- and 125-cc Saluto models have failed to receive the BS-VI update and is most likely to remain that way. With Suzuki renouncing its interest in the commuter motorcycle market, could Yamaha be following suit? While the muscular FZ range has received the BS-VI update, there was no mention of a Fazer25. The FZ25’s faired sibling garnered mix reactions from the public and was not the success it was expected to be. Perhaps, Yamaha are putting a hold on that project for now. The YZF-R3 has always been Yamaha’s crown jewel in the sub-Rs-5-lakh segment. In this case, phasing out the current model may actually be good news because a new R3 is being sold in overseas markets and this move may just be paving the way for its arrival. The new R3 still draws 42 hp from the same 321-cc, parallel-twin as before but almost everything else is new. Watch this space for more updates.

