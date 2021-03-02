With an aim to define the standardized technical specifications of the swappable battery system for vehicles belonging to the L-category: mopeds, motorcycles, tricycles and quadri-cycles, Piaggio Group announced today that the company has signed a letter of intent with KTM, Honda and Yamaha.

In the context of the Paris Climate Agreement and the transition to electric mobility, the founding members of the Consortium believe that the availability of a standardized swappable battery system would both promote the widespread use of light electric vehicles and contribute to a more sustainable life-cycle management of batteries used in the transport sector.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 parties at the conference on climate change 21 in Paris, on 12 December 2015 and entered into force on 4 November 2016. Its goal is to limit global warming to well below 2° Celsius, preferably to below 1.5° Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. To achieve this long-term temperature goal, countries aim to reach global peaking of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate-neutral world by the middle of this century.

Inhibitions regarding range, charging time and initial costs of electric vehicles (EVs) reduce the customers’ zeal to buy these EVs. Therefore, by extending the range, shortening the charging time and lowering vehicle and infrastructure costs, the manufacturers will try to answer customers’ main concerns regarding the future of electric mobility.

The Paris Agreement is a landmark in the multilateral climate change process because, for the first time, a binding agreement brings all nations into a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects. The Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and light Electric Vehicles will start its activities in May 2021. The four founding members encourage all interested stakeholders to join the cooperation to enrich the Consortium’s expertise.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy