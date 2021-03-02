Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles

by Leave a Comment

With an aim to define the standardized technical specifications of the swappable battery system for vehicles belonging to the L-category: mopeds, motorcycles, tricycles and quadri-cycles, Piaggio Group announced today that the company has signed a letter of intent with KTM, Honda and Yamaha.

electric vespa scooter coming to India

In the context of the Paris Climate Agreement and the transition to electric mobility, the founding members of the Consortium believe that the availability of a standardized swappable battery system would both promote the widespread use of light electric vehicles and contribute to a more sustainable life-cycle management of batteries used in the transport sector.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 parties at the conference on climate change 21 in Paris, on 12 December 2015 and entered into force on 4 November 2016. Its goal is to limit global warming to well below 2° Celsius, preferably to below 1.5° Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. To achieve this long-term temperature goal, countries aim to reach global peaking of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate-neutral world by the middle of this century.

Inhibitions regarding range, charging time and initial costs of electric vehicles (EVs) reduce the customers’ zeal to buy these EVs. Therefore, by extending the range, shortening the charging time and lowering vehicle and infrastructure costs, the manufacturers will try to answer customers’ main concerns regarding the future of electric mobility.

The Paris Agreement is a landmark in the multilateral climate change process because, for the first time, a binding agreement brings all nations into a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects. The Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and light Electric Vehicles will start its activities in May 2021. The four founding members encourage all interested stakeholders to join the cooperation to enrich the Consortium’s expertise.

Also read: Kabira Mobility KM3000 and KM4000 First Ride Review – New Entrants

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

BS6 CF Moto 300 NK Launched At Rs 2.29 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 BS6 2021: Reader's Questions
Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 Details Revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap