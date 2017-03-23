Suzuki’s Big Bikes More Accessible for Limited Time

Now you can own one of Suzuki’s large-capacity motorcycles at low interest rates. A limited period offer has surfaced which will enable prospective customers to land a great deal on their dream Suzuki motorcycle.

People eyeing the GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000F, V-Strom 1000 or the Intruder M1800R can now ride their dream bike home at an extremely attractive interest rate of 4.26 per cent. Fans of the iconic Hayabusa also have reason to rejoice because the motorcycle is now available at a 10.5 per cent interest rate. Also, customers who fill certain criteria are also eligible for a 100 per cent finance on all large-capacity Suzuki motorcycles. However, you might want to hurry because this is a limited period offer and is available only at the 12 Suzuki Big Bike dealerships.

Story: Joshua Varghese