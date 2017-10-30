Suzuki to Launch New 150-cc Cruiser in November

Assume you are in the market for a compact cruiser, what options do you have? Currently, Bajaj are enjoying a monopoly with their Avenger Street 150. Well, competition is headed in their direction; all the way from Japan. Whispers are abound that Suzuki are planning to launch a 150-cc cruiser on November 7. Curious? Read on.

Although Suzuki chose to remain tight-lipped about the launch, but thanks to the powers of the internet, a few details have come to the fore. Images of what appears to be a dealer brochure have been leaked online and from what we can see, the latest contender in the segment certainly looks the part. The new motorcycle has borrowed styling cues from its larger sibling; the Intruder M1800R.



We believe the new cruiser will be powered by the 155-cc single-pot engine that drives the Gixxer range. Currently, the engine makes 14.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Considering that the new motorcycle has a different character, we think Suzuki might retune the engine slightly.

Now let’s take a peek at the aesthetics. The dominant headlamp is crowned by a wide, drawn-back handlebar. The fuel tank exhibits a beefy look, an aesthetic element that flows right down to the tail-end of the motorcycle. The saddle appears to be wide, promising a relaxed riding position.

This cruiser will also feature a projector LED headlamp, an LED tail light, twin exhausts, and ABS. Both wheels are 17-inch alloys and the saddle height is 740 mm. It weighs 148 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres.

Word on the street is that the motorcycle will be in the range of Rs 90,000. Keep your eyes peeled for more details, because we’ll be bringing them to you as soon as we hear more.

Image: BikeAdvice

Story: Joshua Varghese