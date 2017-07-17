Suzuki Rolls Out New Access 125 Matte Edition

Suzuki Motorcycle, one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers have launched a new matte colour variant of the Access 125.

Suzuki have introduced two new shades namely ‘Metallic Fibroin Grey’ and ‘Metallic Matt Black’. The matte options give a distinct sporty appearance to the scooter. The new colours will be an addition to the existing range which includes ‘Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No.2’, ‘Candy Sonoma Red’, ‘Pearl Mirage White’, ‘Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey’, ‘Metallic Sonic Silver’ and ‘Glass Sparkle Black’.

The Access 125 is well known for its eye catching features, fuel efficiency and powerful performance. Suzuki have also claimed that there are no mechanical changes to the vehicle.The scooter continues to draw power from the 124 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.7 PS at 7000 rpm and a peak torque of 10.2 Nm at 5000 rpm, paired to an automatic transmission. The new color variant of Access 125 will carry a price tag of Rs 59,063 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will also be available with an optional disc-brake.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) said, “Since its launch, the new Access 125 has been one of our most appreciated models. To celebrate monsoon and the upcoming festival season, we are introducing two new additional matte colours to widen the array of choices for our young customers. The refreshed Access 125, loaded with advanced features, complies with our endeavour of crafting a stylish scooter which delivers a superior performance. We are confident that these new matte colours will find universal appeal and further strengthen our foothold in the segment.”

Story: Richie Fernandes