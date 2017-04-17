Suzuki Motorcycle production hits 30 lakh mark in India

Riding on the success of the Suzuki Gixxer and Access 125, Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) has reached a new milestone by producing 30 lakh vehicles from its Gurgaon plant.



The plant currently has a manufacturing capacity of 5.40 lakh units a year which caters to the domestic market and is also exported to various international markets. The company started its India operation in February, 2006.

With this achievement, Suzuki is aiming to increase the production volume further. Speaking about this milestone, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said, “We are delighted to have achieved this remarkable feat which stands as a testament to the continued customer confidence and support & dedication of our employees, dealers and suppliers. Our vehicles have gained immense popularity by fulfilling our commitment to quality across markets. We have witnessed a rapid growth since the past few years and we are confident about further reinforcing our position in the market.”

