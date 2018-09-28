Suzuki Motorcycle India Intruder SP Edition Launched

To welcome the festive season, Suzuki Motorcycle India have launched the Intruder SP and Intruder FI SP to give customers a more stylish small-capacity cruiser. Both the motorcycles will be offered in a matte black shade with orange accents and a stylish pillion backrest as standard equipment. Suzuki have priced the Intruder SP at Rs 1.05 lakh and the FI SP is priced at Rs 1.07 lakh, both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The SP variants carry an overall dark theme as there is very little chrome on them. The exhaust cover, which is available in chrome on the standard variant is also painted black to maintain the new theme of the bike. Both the bikes come with Suzuki’s reliable 154.9-cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 14.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. This engine is mated to the smooth five-speed gearbox. The rest of the mechanicals such as the suspension, ABS brakes, frame, wheels, and tyres are same as the standard Intruder.

On the occasion of the launch, Satoshi Uchida, MD Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are happy to introduce the Special Edition ahead of the festive season which will lure the cruiser customers. With its head-turning design, luxurious appeal and sporty looks, Suzuki Intruder and Intruder FI variants are an apt fit for the people who want to stand out from the crowd. It’s for the people who navigate the challenges and ride it out with brotherhood.”

Both the variants are now available through Suzuki dealerships across the country.