Suzuki Let’s scooter launched in dual tone colour



New colour options introduced to attract buyers for the Suzuki Let’s during the upcoming festive season.



Suzuki Two Wheelers India (SMIPL) have introduced new dual colour options for the Let’s to build on the scooter’s style quotient and enhance its brand appeal. The Suzuki Let’s is now available in a combination of Royal Blue and Matte Black; Orange and Matte Black; and Glass Sparkle Black.

There are no mechanical changes on the scooter and it continues to be powered by a 112.8-cc air-cooled BSIV engine, equipped with Suzuki’s SEP tech. With the implementation of GST, the dual-toned Let’s costs Rs 48,193 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Speaking about the new colour options of the Suzuki Let’s Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said “We constantly endeavour to bring in new variety to our products and offer the best features to our customers. We are confident that this new colour proposition will be a popular choice among our discerning young customers.”