Suzuki Launch V-Strom 650 in India

The scaled-down adventure tourer segment is hotting up as Suzuki have thrown their hat into the ring with the launch of the V-Strom 650XT ABS. Powered by a 645-cc liquid-cooled V-twin, mated to a six-speed transmission, the engine is rated at 71 PS at 8,800 rpm and 62 Nm peaking at 6,500 rpm. The V-Strom 650 also gets the right components and tech to fit in with the middleweight adventure-tourers available today. It comes with ABS and three-mode traction control for better safety, a Suzuki Easy Start system to make sure the bike fires up immediately, and low RPM assist. It also gets an adjustable windscreen with three preset positions, wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 dual-sport tyres, a 20-litre tank to keep you going for the long haul, and 12V DC outlet as standard to ensure your phone lasts the distance, too.

Speaking at the launch, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are delighted to offer the ultimate adventure-tourer Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS to Indian customers as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) Unit, assembled in India. Off late, Motorcycles have evolved as an extension of its owner’s personality. Individuals are now ready to invest to get an experience they were longing for. With its all-round capabilities, V-Strom 650XT ABS is the apt motorcycle for adventure enthusiasts who want to be able to ride the same motorcycle for daily usage as well. As our third new product launch of this financial year, V-Strom 650XT ABS delivers on our promise of introducing well-engineered and technological advance premium offerings; emphasising our commitment to the Indian market.”

The V-Strom is available in two colours – yellow and white, and is priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, it will go up against a fellow Japanese 650-cc go-anywhere bike in the Kawasaki Versys 650, although it is priced close to a lakh higher than its rival. We’ll get our hands on the V-Strom soon enough, so follow our social media handles to make sure you catch the inside scoop on whether or not it is worth the premium.

