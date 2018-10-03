Suzuki launch RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 Motocross Bikes

Suzuki Motorcycles India have launched the competition-only RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 motocross machines, in the midst of our growing off-road riding culture. These bikes are bestsellers worldwide, and have proved their mettle countless times in racing conditions across supercross, motocross and off-roading events over the years.

The RM-Z450 is powered by a compact 449-cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single, and features the new Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) to get the best possible launch out of the starting gate. The RM-Z250 is powered by a lightweight 249-cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single, and both bikes feature a rugged twin-spar frame and tough suspension components to handle the rigours of racing.

Commenting on the launch of RMZ series, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Over the past few years, we have witnessed a great spur in the off-roading and adventurous riding experiences among Indian riders. Paying attention to this rising demand in the racing and adventure category, we are thrilled to launch these purpose-built motorcycles, RM-Z450 and RM-250. The bikes boast of great performance, distinctive design, and agility that is unique to RMZ series, offering great handling and control to riders.”

These new motorcycles come sans headlights, conventional instruments and mirrors and are meant for use on a closed course; they cannot be registered and are not road legal. The RM-Z450 will retail for Rs 8.31 lakh, while the RM-Z 250 is priced at Rs 7.10 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

These are not the first off-road competition bikes on offer in India; last year Kawasaki released their KX450F and KLX450R, and you can read our launch story here: http://bikeindia.in/kawasaki-launch-kx450f-and-klx450r-in-india