Suzuki Launch Baby Intruder at Just Under One Lakh

The Japanese marque is all set to take on Bajaj’s Avenger with their latest 150-cc cruiser-styled offering.

Suzuki recently announced that they wanted to take on the small cruiser market in India, and they have finally launched the product that should help them do just that. The Japanese company have today launched the Intruder 150, a bike that features the 155-cc, air-cooled single from the Gixxer and takes styling cues from Suzuki’s established Intruder family of cruisers.

Suzuki Intruder 150 Engine Web

It is clear that Suzuki have taken their time with the design, and the result is a bike that oozes road presence. As mentioned above, it is powered by the same smooth engine that does duty in the Gixxer, making 14.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of twist at 6,000 rpm. Aside from the engine, the two bikes also share a chassis, the telescopic fork up front and monoshock at the rear, although the Intruder features a slightly longer swingarm. Braking is taken care of by disk brakes at both ends, and ABS is standard.

Although visually bulky, the bike is rather light, at 148 kilograms fuelled up, and the low 740-mm seat height means that it will be comfortable for shorter riders. The nimble chassis endows this bike with great handling characteristics, which is something you don’t often expect from a cruiser.

Suzuki Intruder 150 Panning Web

Aimed squarely at the established Bajaj Avenger, the Suzuki Intruder 150 is priced at Rs 98,340, (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is a whole Rs 22,000 dearer than the Avenger 150, and Rs 13,000 more than the Avenger 220. With no other players in this segment, the Intruder, sporting intimidating looks and smooth motor should feel like a breath of fresh air to the small cruiser market.

We did get to spend an afternoon with the Intruder 150, and you can read our review of this motorcycle in the December issue of Bike India.

 

Scroll down for a few images of the Intruder 150

The design of the headlight is based on the larger Intruder models, and adds an aggressive air to the front end

Full digital display features loads of info, but the ignition key has been relegated to an awkward position

Bulky exhaust is definitely an eye catcher

