Suzuki Intruder Fuel Injection Variant Launched

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd (SMIPL) have equipped their 150-cc cruiser, Intruder with a Fuel Injection (Fi) system, priced at Rs 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The FI helps improve the riding experience and fuel efficiency of the bike.

The new Intruder-Fi is available in two colours – Metallic Oort and Metallic Matt Black; and Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Matt Titanium Silver. The 154.9 cc single, air-cooled engine continues to produce 14.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm.



Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, SMIPL said, “Since it’s launch, the Intruder has received an overwhelming demand with close to 15000 units sold, overachieving our projected sales target by 25 per cent. With a unique blend of premium appeal, coupled with futuristic features like ABS and now an efficient Fuel Injection technology, the Intruder is a premium offering in the cruiser segment, unlike any other.”

The carburetted variant of the bike was launched in November 2017 at Rs 98,340 which is about Rs 8,500 cheaper than the FI version.