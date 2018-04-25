Suzuki GSX-S750 Launched in India

Suzuki’s latest motorcycle has the naked middleweight segment in its sights. The new GSX-S750 is priced at Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and is in showrooms now. Suzuki have entered the fray with the all new GSX-S750, a streetfighter with the heart of the legendary K5 GSX-R750 sport bike.

This is Suzuki’s first sub-1,000-cc big bike in the Indian market, and we think it’s about time the Japanese manufacturer joined in the burgeoning middleweight segment. Performance of the engine — a compact, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline four — has been toned down for street duty, and it makes 114 PS at 10,500 rpm, and 81 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm in this state of tune. The design, similar to the larger GSX-S1000, features sharp, aggressive lines and minimalistic bodywork, typical of today’s streetfighters, with a relaxed, forward-canted riding position.

The Suzuki GSX-S750 features three levels of traction control, ABS, a full-digital dash and comes shod with sticky Bridgestone Battlax S21 tyres. Priced at Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) it makes a compelling case for itself.

Read our full track review of this motorcycle in the June issue of Bike India.