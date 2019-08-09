Suzuki Gixxer 250 Launched at Rs 1.60 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India have re-entered the quarter-litre naked bike space with their latest Gixxer.

A couple of months ago we travelled to Noida’s Buddh International Circuit to ride a new sport tourer, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, and the Japanese giant has now launched the naked version of this motorcycle, the Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Suzuki India’s latest entrant is powered a 249-cc oil-cooled single that makes 22.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, while power peaks at 26.5 hp at 9,000 rpm. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is also equipped with disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS.

Commenting at the launch, Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “In last five years, Gixxer brand has become synonymous with Suzuki’s attributes of quality, style and performance. It is our constant endeavour to bring a fresh perspective and value to this brand. Today, we are thrilled to launch a stylish and powerful biking experience to our patrons in the form of Suzuki Gixxer 250. This product is a true reflection of Suzuki’s legacy in developing high performance motorcycles of superior quality backed by cutting-edge technology. With this addition to the Gixxer portfolio, we look forward to ride upwards and continue the growth momentum.”