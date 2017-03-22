Suzuki Gixxer 2017 Range Showcased on Gixxer Day



Recently, Mumbai played host to Suzuki’s 2017 Gixxer range, which was launched at the popular Gixxer Day event, where Aras Gibieza, European Freestyle Champion, entertained the crowds with his stunting skills on Suzuki’s highly capable GSX-S1000. The crowds went nuts as Aras pulled risky stunts in the most graceful way possible. Hundreds of enthusiasts and Gixxer owners were present at the event, which was held in Central Avenue in Mumbai.



New Gixxer Range

Apart from Aras, taking the peoples breath away, the new and dazzling Gixxer range was also on display at the event. Suzuki have updated the Gixxer’s engine, which is now BS IV compliant. The new Gixxer range gets AHO or Automatic Headlamp On, a safety measure that will soon be made mandatory for all new motorcycles. Suzuki have also introduced three new colours namely, Pearl Mira Red with Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Triton Blue with Glass Sparkle Black and Glass Sparkle Black. All the three variants, i.e. standard Gixxer, Gixxer SF and SF Fi will be available with these new colours. Prices for the Gixxer range start at Rs 86,421 and go up to Rs 1 lakh (all prices are ex-Mumbai).

Talking about the Gixxer Day and the new Gixxers, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said, “At SMIPL, we constantly strive to offer new products and technologies to the Indian market. The Gixxer has been our flagship motorcycle, which has been well appreciated by our customers and has developed a loyal customer base over the years. We have today showcased the new exciting 2017 Gixxer series and to commemorate the launch, we are celebrating Gixxer Day with all our customers and bike enthusiasts who have been an integral part of this journey. Through this, Suzuki wishes to cater to the appetite of Gixxer customers for more intense engagement with the brand. We have also incorporated Mega Service Camps to reach out to our customers and provide them an unmatched post purchase experience.”