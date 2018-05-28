Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

Suzuki Gixxer 155 Launched With ABS

New Suzuki Gixxer with ABS 2018 launched in India
Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) have introduced the 2018 Gixxer with new colour and graphic options along with the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) feature that’s so much in demand these days. Prices begin at Rs 87,250 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Suzuki Gixxer is offered with a single-channel ABS which will prevent the front wheel from locking up during hard braking on wet or loose surfaces. In a statement, the company stated that the Gixxer is equipped with a “front wheel speed sensor to detect wheel speed for better stability and controlled braking force.”

There are no major mechanical changes besides the addition of ABS, as the Gixxer continues to be powered by a 154.9 cc, air-cooled single that produces 14.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The 2018 version also gets Suzuki Jet cooling system (SJCS) which claims to improve engine cooling to deliver better power and mileage.
Commenting on the launch, Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL, said, “Ever since its launch, the Gixxer has emerged as a benchmark for the segment, managing to ‘Stay Ahead of the Pack’ in terms of technology and performance. The ABS option allows us to improve on an already exciting riding experience for our Gixxer customers. The Gixxer series is an important cog of our India product-strategy. With enhancements like ABS, we will continue to improve on the value-proposition we offer to our customers.”

The 2018 Suzuki Gixxer ABS will be available in three colours – Metallic Triton Blue with Glass Sparkle Black; Candy Sonoma Red with Metallic Sonic Silver; and Glass Sparkle Black.

