Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

Suzuki Burgman Street to Launch in India on 19 July

by Leave a Comment

2018 Suzuki Burgman Street India Launch Date Annouced

Suzuki’s Burgman Street is the latest in a recent trend of 125-cc scooters launching in India. The official launch date has now been announced – 19 July 2018.

We first saw the Burgman Street at the 2018 Auto Expo, earlier this year, however the ‘Burgman’ moniker is one that has been a constant in Suzuki’s lineage, and showrooms, abroad. We will get the smallest of all Burgman scooters – powered by a 125-cc engine – and a somewhat unique model at that. While the Burgman 125 is available in markets abroad, the Burgman Street seems to have been a bespoke creation based on that model, made especially for our market. This is made evident from the spy images that had emerged last month.

Among other things, the Street gets a less prominent windscreen, and most likely, will also be powered by the same engine that we see on the Access, which churns out 8.7 PS and 10.2 Nm of twist, rather than the 11 PS producing liquid-cooled, fuel-injected plant seen on the model abroad. What is likely to match the international-spec Burgman though are those singular looks, oodles of space, LED headlamps, and convenient 12V charging port under the handle among other things. We expect the Burgman Street to be priced at the premium end of the spectrum, so a sticker of approximately Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom) would be fair in our eyes.

As we mentioned earlier, the Burgman Street is just the latest in a long line of 125-cc launches, and no wonder considering the segment is really picking up here in India. It is also just one of more than a few scooter models that will be sold in India this year.

Senior Correspondent at Bike India Magazine

A travel-junkie who loves rock-n-roll and football, and spends endless hours playing video games in his free time

Harket Suchde – who has written posts on Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

LifeBEAM Technologies' bike helmet monitors wearer's heart rate
Cyril Despres switches toYamaha from KTM
Suzuki consider Variable Valve Timing for the V-Strom 1000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap