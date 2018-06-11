Suzuki Access 125 gets Combined Braking System (CBS)



Along with the Access 125 CBS variant for their popular 125-cc scooter, Suzuki have also introduced a special edition in a new Metallic Sonic Silver body colour with a beige leatherette seat.



The Suzuki Access disc brake model is the version which gets the Combined Braking System. Whenever the rear brake lever is used, the system engages both the rear drum as well as the front disc brake. This balances the braking force distribution and helps reduce the braking distance; something especially handy when panic braking. Priced at Rs 60,651, the Access 125 CBS variant costs Rs 600 more than the disc brake variant, and is Rs 3,900 more than the drum brake variant.

The Suzuki Access 125 Metallic Sonic special edition gets black alloy wheels and grab-rail, in combination with round, chrome mirrors. It demands a premium of about Rs 1,500 over the CBS version.

Speaking at the launch of the CBS variant, Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The Access 125 has been one of the best-performing scooters not only in its segment, but is also a pioneer in the industry. It offers a blend of power, economy and premium appeal. The new CBS update on the Access 125 further improves the value proposition. Suzuki is committed to improving and innovating its products to offer best quality products to our customers. We are confident that with the new enhancements, we will be able to add many more customers to the Suzuki family.”