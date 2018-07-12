Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Steelbird to Bring International Helmet Brand Blauer HT to India

by Leave a Comment

  • Steelbird to Bring International Helmet Brand Blauer HT to India

Steelbird Helmets to manufacture Blauer HT helmets in India for global markets. The India launch is expected in 2019 with pricing between Rs 10,000-50,000. Blauer HT have a strong presence in America. They claim to be the brand of choice for government departments like law enforcement, some sectors of the U.S. Army, and a few White House staff.

Steelbird Helmets sign on an exclusive tie-up with Blauer HT

Blauer HT currently manufactures and markets their products in Italy and then exports them to other European and American markets. Post the tie-up, the helmets will be manufactured exclusively by Steelbird Helmets. The helmets will be exported for sale in international markets. However, design, and research & development will continue to be provided from Italy.

A look at the Blauer HT website indicates that they have three main types of helmets with a plethora of attractive designs. The current plan is to launch the helmets in international markets by November 2018. From the snazzy designs, it appears that the younger spectrum of buyers may be interested in these new lids.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Video: Harlem Shake Superbike Edition
50th Anniversary Suzuki Hayabusa GSX1300R released
California Dreaming: Moto Guzzi California 1400 Custom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap